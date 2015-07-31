IEnova to buy Pemex stake in pipeline joint venture for $1.325 bln

MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy , said on Friday it will buy out the 50 percent stake in the pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua owned by Mexican state-run oil company Pemex.

In a statement, IEnova said that the cost of purchase is $1.325 billion and upon completion of the deal, IEnova will be the sole owner of the company. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)