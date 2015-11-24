IEX ramps up war of words, ideas, in challenge to U.S. exchanges

NEW YORK Nov 24 Would-be exchange operator IEX Group ratcheted up its war of words with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, both of which have argued against IEX's exchange application, saying they were trying to block competition to protect their business interests.

IEX, the private trading venue featured in author Michael Lewis's book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," applied in September with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become a registered stock exchange called the Investors' Exchange.

"We do not propose to operate as a 'cookie cutter' replica of the dominant exchange business model," IEX said in a letter to the SEC made public on Tuesday. "We believe that model poses conflicts of interest with what we view as an exchange's public responsibility."

"Flash Boys" argued the stock market was rigged in favor of high-frequency traders that use exchange-enabled technology to gain advantages over investors. It chronicled IEX's efforts to build an exchange that would level the playing field.

A key feature of IEX, and one that has generated the most controversy, is a "speed bump" that slows down orders by 350 millionths-of-a-second so IEX can update fast-changing prices before the speediest traders can act on stale data and effectively queue-jump.

Both Intercontinental Exchange's NYSE and its long-time rival Nasdaq argued in letters to the SEC a little under two weeks ago that IEX's speed bump would be disruptive to trading and could unfairly benefit IEX.

The NYSE's comment letter compared IEX to the non-fat yogurt shop in an episode of the television comedy Seinfeld that was actually serving tastier full-fat yogurt to boost sales. "IEX advertises that it is 'A Fair, Simple, Transparent Market,' whereas it proposes rules that would make IEX an unfair, complex, and opaque exchange," the NYSE said.

In its response, IEX presented data from four brokers it said showed orders sent to IEX were acknowledged in less time than those sent to the NYSE, even with IEX's speed bump.

The notion that IEX was proposing a more complicated market was "categorically wrong," IEX said, presenting itself as alternative to exchanges that rely on sales of data and speed-focused technology for significant revenues.

"As a new entrant in any industry that challenges established practices, it is by no means surprising that those with deeply rooted interests in maintaining these practices would seek to mischaracterize, malign, or denigrate the very differences that distinguish the challenger, and to block, limit, or delay its ability to compete," IEX said.

The SEC is expected to decide on the IEX's exchange application by late December, but could extend its decision-making period. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Frances Kerry)