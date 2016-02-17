IEX to critics of its U.S. exchange bid: 'We stand by our words'

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 17 IEX Group struck back on
Wednesday at critics of its bid to become a U.S. stock exchange,
including the New York Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets,
which have accused their potential rival of skewing facts to
help win approval.
"IEX has not set out to misrepresent anything through
intent, negligence or recklessness. We stand by our words," the
company, which currently operates a private trading platform,
said in its fourth such letter to the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
IEX has been a magnet for controversy since March 2014, when
it was featured in Michael Lewis's "Flash Boys: A Wall Street
Revolt." The book claimed exchanges reap huge profits by giving
high-frequency traders systemic advantages over other investors
and it chronicled IEX's efforts to create what it said was a
more even playing field.
A "speed bump" slows orders to IEX by 350
millionths-of-a-second, allowing ever-changing prices to be
verified before sophisticated, opportunistic traders can act on
stale prices, effectively queue-jumping, IEX says.
The New York-based startup's exchange application has
generated hundreds of comment letters since it was submitted to
regulators in September, from investors, trading firms,
academics, and potential rivals.
The vast majority have been positive, saying the market has
become too preoccupied with speed and that a model that
de-emphasizes it has merit.
But some have been scathing, saying regulations prevent
exchanges from slowing orders and that when IEX itself sends
orders, they bypass the speed bump, giving IEX an unfair
advantage. The head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange
even called IEX "un-American."
IEX has also drawn the incumbents' ire by criticizing the
practice of giving customers access at different speeds based on
price, and claiming they have their own built-in advantages.
"IEX has repeatedly demonstrated, through its public
misstatements, its public relations campaign and its reckless
misrepresentations to the SEC and the public, an inability to
satisfy the basic tenets of being a national securities
exchange," BATS said in a letter on Feb. 11.
IEX said its latest response was to "address these
misunderstandings and to avoid further miscommunication."
No one would disagree that exchanges are relying more on
revenues from "ever-rising, fees for access and information," as
opposed to revenue from trading fees, it said, adding that was
not ideal for exchange members, issuers, or investors.
The SEC has until March 21 to decide on IEX's application.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Tom Brown)