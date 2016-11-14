IEX hires ex-banking exec to take on NYSE, Nasdaq for listings

NEW YORK Nov 14 IEX Group, operator of the
newest U.S. stock exchange, on Monday said it hired former
Morgan Stanley executive Sara Furber to help it challenge Nasdaq
Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New
York Stock Exchange for corporate listings.
The New York-based company, which was featured in Michael
Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," has been
courting potential "founding issuers," offering them significant
incentives to list their shares on IEX, Reuters reported in
September.
As head of listings, Furber, who has held senior positions
in wealth management, investment management and investment
banking at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
aims to begin bringing companies on board beginning in 2017.
Furber will report to IEX Chief Executive Officer Brad
Katsuyama.
"Flash Boys" detailed the efforts of the exchange's founders
to build a more investor-focused market that included a "speed
bump" to remove what they saw as unfair advantages of high-speed
traders.
IEX launched The Investors Exchange on Aug. 19 after
operating an off-exchange trading platform for more than 2-1/2
years.
NYSE and Nasdaq compete fiercely for corporate listings,
from courting initial public offerings to luring companies
already listed on their rival exchanges, both of which add to
revenues and can be public relations windfalls.
NYSE offers listing companies the chance to ring the opening
or closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange,
giving them exposure to the TV news channels that broadcast from
the iconic location.
Nasdaq puts listing companies' names on an electronic
billboard at its Times Square location in New York.
Bats Global Markets, operator of the second-largest
U.S. exchange, lists its own stock, but has focused on listing
exchange-traded funds rather than companies.
Company shares can trade on all 13 U.S. exchanges,
regardless of where they are listed.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Dan Grebler)