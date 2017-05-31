IEX to begin listing U.S. company shares in October

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 IEX Group, operator of the
newest U.S. stock exchange, plans to list its first company in
October as it tries to break into a business dominated by the
New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc, according to a
trading alert sent out on Wednesday.
The New York-based company, which was featured in Michael
Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," started courting
potential "founding issuers" in September, Reuters reported.
Casino magnate Steve Wynn, an investor in IEX, has said he
would consider moving Wynn Resorts Ltd stock to IEX.
Company shares can trade on any of the 13 U.S. exchanges,
regardless of where they are listed, but listings fees and
services provided to listed companies offer a steady stream of
revenue to host exchanges.
NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
, and Nasdaq compete fiercely for corporate listings,
from courting initial public offerings to luring companies
already listed on their rival exchanges, both of which can be
public relations windfalls.
Exchange operator Bats lists its parent company, CBOE
Holdings Inc, but otherwise focuses on listing
exchange-traded funds.
IEX launched The Investors Exchange on Aug. 19 after
operating an off-exchange trading platform for more than 2-1/2
years, and has gained a market share of just over 2 percent.
The exchange needs regulatory approval before it can begin
listing stocks.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)