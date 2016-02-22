CORRECTED-Would-be exchange IEX now No. 2 private U.S. stock-trading venue

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show FINRA trading volumes are
weekly, not daily averages; clarifies in 8th paragraph that
outbound IEX messages are slowed)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Feb 22 IEX Group, which has generated
an intense debate over the future of the equity market with its
application to become a public stock exchange, has become the
No. 2 U.S. alternative trading system (ATS), according to the
latest data.
IEX launched as an ATS in October 2013, calling itself a
fairer market for investors. The New York-based firm and its
founders were thrust into the spotlight in March 2014 when they
were featured in Michael Lewis's book, "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt," which cast IEX as trying to disrupt what Lewis
said was a market rigged to favor high-speed traders.
When it began, IEX averaged just over a million shares per
day. In the week beginning Feb. 1, IEX executed slightly under
600 million shares, up from just over 512 million the prior
week, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
(bit.ly/1KEuMsV)
That made IEX the second-largest ATS, out of 37, surpassing
Credit Suisse, which executed just over 566 million
shares, down from around 621 million the week before. UBS
held the No. 1 spot, with nearly 746 million shares in
the first week of February.
Credit Suisse's decline came the same week federal and New
York state officials announced that the bank, along with
Barclays Plc, had agreed to pay more than $150 million
combined to settle charges they misled investors in their ATSs.
While IEX has gained market share as a private trading
venue, the company has said its ultimate goal was to become a
registered stock exchange and compete against Intercontinental
Exchange's New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc,
and Bats Global Markets.
IEX submitted its exchange application with regulators in
September prompting an unprecedented influx of comment letters
to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of the nearly
400 letters were supportive of IEX, but NYSE, Nasdaq, Bats, and
some trading firms have cried foul on the upstart.
Much of the incumbent's ire has been directed toward IEX's
"speed bump," which slows incoming orders and outbound messages
by 350 millionths-of-a-second, allowing ever-changing prices to
be verified before sophisticated, opportunistic traders can act
on stale prices, effectively queue-jumping, IEX says.
Critics say regulations prevent exchanges from delaying
orders and that when IEX itself sends orders, they bypass the
speed bump, giving IEX an unfair advantage.
Nasdaq has asked regulators to conduct a comprehensive
overhaul of stock market rules before deciding on IEX's
application.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Alan Crosby)