奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 20:32 BJT

IF IAAF ALLOWS "SPECIAL CLEARANCE" FOR ANY RUSSIAN TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES TO COMPETE IN RIO, IT WILL BE UNDER RUSSIAN FLAG NOT OLYMPIC OR NEUTRAL ONE - IOC

