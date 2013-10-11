IFC bond points to offshore rupee push

* World Bank unit to sell rupee bonds to global investors
* Move paves way for liberalisation of Indian currency
* Power Finance and others courting foreign bond buyers
By Manju Dalal
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (IFR) - The World Bank's private-sector
arm is to offer up to US$1bn of global rupee-linked bonds in a
move that will boost the Indian currency's profile in the
international capital markets.
The International Finance Corp's bond programme, the most
significant development to date in the offshore rupee market,
comes as India is stepping up measures to attract foreign
investors and restore confidence in its embattled currency.
It also points to a liberalisation of the closely controlled
rupee, in line with comments from the country's newly installed
central bank governor.
"In these times of uncertainty for the Indian economy, IFC
has been given the support and approval by the Indian Government
to launch the Indian offshore rupee programme," said IFC
treasurer Jingdong Hua.
"The government and the RBI governor are liberalising the
financial sector by promoting access, and that is the key driver
for the Indian economy to make a difference."
IFC has yet to appoint arrangers, but will issue its first
tranche of offshore rupee-linked bonds in the coming weeks,
according to Monish Mahurkar, director of treasury client
solutions at IFC.
The new bonds will settle in US dollars, but principal and
coupon payments will vary according to the rupee exchange rate.
As with standard Eurobonds, they will be accessible via
Euroclear, removing the need for buyers to navigate India's
complicated quota and registration system, while IFC's Triple A
rating will allow investors to avoid any Indian credit risk.
"The IFC deal... is an option, where people can play the
currency with a very safe underlying credit," said a debt
capital markets banker who specialises in advising governments.
"With it, you can tell who is buying them and then gauge
pricing. From there, you can prepare the way for India."
STAMP OF CONFIDENCE
A global rupee-linked bond from IFC will further lift
India's profile among international investors, giving a
much-needed funding boost to a country that aims to mobilise
US$1trn in infrastructure investment in the five years to 2017.
It will also support the country's balance sheet, as IFC plans
to repatriate all the proceeds from the offshore programme to
India to fund its private-sector investments.
As of June 30 2013, India accounted for US$4.5bn of IFC's
committed investment portfolio - more than any other country.
IFC invested US$1.38bn in India in the year ending in June.
"IFC remains very bullish about the long-term economic
prospects of India and this bond programme puts a stamp of
confidence on India," said Hua.
A global rupee-linked bond from IFC will also promote
interest in India's capital markets at a time when officials are
looking to lower many longstanding barriers to entry.
The newly installed governor of the Reserve Bank of India,
Raghuram Rajan, called for the internationalisation of the rupee
in his inaugural speech in September.
"This might be a strange time to talk about rupee
internationalisation, but we have to think beyond the next few
months. As our trade expands, we will push for more settlement
in rupees," Rajan said.
"This will also mean that we will have to open up our
financial markets more for those who receive rupees to invest it
back in. We intend to continue the path of steady
liberalisation."
India also aimed to win inclusion in several global bond
indices, Reuters reported on Thursday, a move that would require
the removal of barriers preventing foreign investors from
accessing the local government bond market.
JUST THE BEGINNING
Currently, only investors that have registered with India's
local securities regulator can bid for a quota to invest in
government bonds.
The creation of an offshore market for rupee-denominated
debt, however, may be one way for the government to increase the
pool of potential buyers without relinquishing control over the
local market.
Mexico, for example, began issuing peso bonds via Euroclear
in 2010, syndicating the debt through foreign banks. Once an
offshore benchmark issue was created, the sovereign would reopen
it through auctions until the size and liquidity guaranteed
inclusion into several indices.
India may find a similar course of action attractive.
"It would make sense for India to turn to offshore domestic
currency bonds," the banker said.
Government officials, including RBI governor Rajan, have
repeatedly ruled out an overseas sovereign bond issue, be it in
dollars or rupees, but other Indian issuers may be more keen on
the Euroclear route.
Several public sector companies, including Indian Railway
Finance Corp and Power Finance Corp, have visited international
investors over the past few months to build support for their
bonds in the local market. Private sector developer L&T Infra
and IDFC have also done similar roadshows in the recent past.
The IFC's mandate includes the development of local capital
markets across the world, and the multilateral remains
determined to play a role onshore in India.
"For a country to achieve its full economic potential, it
really needs to have an open, liquid and deep capital market on
all fronts," said Hua.
"This is just the beginning... Our plan is really to work
with the Indian Government for IFC to become a significant
player in the onshore rupee bond market."
In March, IFC pledged to issue US$4.3bn of rupee bonds in
India's onshore market over the next three years to boost its
local lending capacity.