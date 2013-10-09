IFC launches biggest offshore rupee programme

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (IFR) - IFC hopes to boost India's capital
markets and attract greater foreign investment by launching a
US$1bn offshore rupee bond programme, the largest of its kind.
The private-sector arm of the World Bank will issue
rupee-linked bonds and use the proceeds to finance private
sector investment in the country.
The first tranche will be launched in the next few weeks
once arrangers are appointed, said sources with knowledge of the
situation. In a few months, the entire USD1bn programme may be
issued.
The settlement of the bonds will be in US dollars but they
will be pegged to the rupee, meaning investors will be taking on
currency risk. The entire amount received from these bonds will
be repatriated to India by IFC.
The multilateral is also working with the Indian government
for an onshore rupee issuance, sources said.
IFR reported last month that IFC had already sent out
preliminary proposals to both local and foreign banks. An
offering of bonds of 10 to 15 years for up to Rs10bn-Rs15bn
(US$161m-$242m) is being planned in tranches.
However, it will be a while before a deal materialises. IFC
requires special permission from the Reserve Bank of India to
issue a rupee bond, as only India-registered entities can issue
in the local market.
Such permission would not be difficult to secure as IFC
initiated a similar proposal with the government in 2003,
bankers said.