World Bank's IFC sets final spread for $100 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
DUBAI, Sept 9 International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, has set final spread for its $100 million sukuk, which is expected to be priced later on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The final price guidance for the five-year floating rate note remains unchanged at 6 month Libor minus 10 basis points, the document showed. The average life of the bond - the average time before the principal is expected to be repaid - is 3.75 years.
The wakala sukuk, in which one party acts as an agent managing assets for another, is being arranged by Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.