RPT-Sukuk for vaccine fund ushers Islamic finance into ethical sphere

(Repeats story first published on Friday; no changes to text)
By Bernardo Vizcaino
Dec 5 The latest entrant into Islamic finance is
leading the industry in the new direction of socially
responsible investment - which could even include the fight
against Ebola.
Last week an immunisation programme secured a $500 million
issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, in the largest debut issue
ever by a global non-profit organisation, under a broader trend
to use bond markets to fund development and humanitarian
projects.
The sukuk from the International Finance Facility for
Immunisation Co (IFFIm), for which the World Bank acts
as treasury manager, is a break from the predominantly
commercial nature of most Islamic finance transactions.
The deal is part of World Bank efforts to adapt sukuk for
use in a variety of ethical pursuits, including advising the
Dubai government on a funding strategy for the emirate's green
investment programme.
IFFIm, backed by nine sovereign donors including Britain and
France, will use the proceeds of its sukuk to finance projects
for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and
is open to using the format again.
"It's a natural market for us. These kind of socially
responsible investments are very much aligned with the core
principles of Islamic finance," IFFIm Board Chair Rene Karsenti
told Reuters.
The sukuk helped IFFIm diversify its investor base and
secure competitive pricing, but also helped raise the profile of
GAVI activities among Muslim-majority countries.
The sukuk could encourage other non-profits to consider this
funding tool, while Gulf countries could be inclined to become
GAVI donors themselves, said Paris-based Karsenti, who is also
president of the International Capital Market Association.
Founded in 2000, GAVI has financed immunisation efforts in
73 countries, with half of its investment directed to 33
Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen, Mali and Indonesia.
"Sukuk is not new but what is new here is that it is
associated with a socially responsible vehicle. We hope we can
lead the way for other similar institutions to use the market."
Islamic finance follows religious principles which forbid
involvement in businesses connected with gambling, tobacco or
alcohol, but has only recently begun to explore wider social
responsibility.
Future sukuk from IFFIm could help reinforce that change by
financing other high-profile immunisation efforts, and GAVI is
actively in discussions over taking a role in fighting Ebola
when a vaccine becomes available, Karsenti said.
"IFFIm could also provide long-term funding in that effort."
GlaxoSmithKline and NewLink Genetics are
currently testing experimental Ebola vaccines, and a trial of an
Ebola vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to
start in January.
SUBSTANCE OVER FORM
IFFIm issues bonds designed to bring forward future donor
pledges into cash-in-hand today to finance its immunisation
projects. It has raised $5 billion since 2006 from bonds issued
in markets such as Japan and Australia.
Islamic finance wants to be part of such efforts as it seeks
to boost its ethical credentials: In August, Malaysia's capital
markets regulator introduced guidelines for the issuance of
socially responsible sukuk.
IFFIm, rated AA by Standard & Poor's, attracted $700 million
in orders for its sukuk, with 85 percent of bids coming from new
investors, mainly out of the Middle East and Asia.
Despite a limited secondary market, its high credit rating
made the issue appealing to Islamic finance institutions, with
banks taking 74 percent of the deal.
The IFFIm sukuk uses commodities to underpin the transaction
and is not tradeable other than at par value.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)