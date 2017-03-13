Malaysian streaming provider taps Netflix executive

NEW YORK, March 13 Malaysian streaming video
provider iflix has tapped Sean Carey, a former Netflix
executive, as its new chief content officer, the company said in
statement on Monday.
Carey most recently served as vice president of global
television at Netflix, joining in 2011. Prior to that, Carey
held executive roles in strategic content, digital distribution
and corporate development at Sony Corporation and Sony
Pictures Entertainment.
Two-year old iflix, which has 4.5 million customers, is
hoping to be what Netflix is in the United States to viewers in
emerging markets, who mainly use their phones to watch shows and
movies.
The streaming video provider, which has deals with more than
170 studios and distributors such as Viacom Inc's
Paramount and MGM, is currently in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand
and Philippines and is planning to enter the Middle East and
Africa over the next few months.
James Bridges, who served as chief content officer since the
company’s inception will move to a new role as global
acquisitions director, leading iflix's content acquisition
strategy.
Liberty Global, the international
telecommunications company controlled by American tycoon John
Malone, and Zain, a Kuwait-based telecommunications
operator, are investing in iflix, the companies announced last
week.
Liberty and Zain, along with existing shareholders Sky PLC
, venture capital firm Catcha Group and Los
Angeles-based merchant bank Evolution Media Capital, invested
$90 million in iflix, the companies said.
