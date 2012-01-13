Austerity to bite back for corporates in 2012

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 13 Corporates in the EMEA
region should brace themselves for a year of challenges and
volatility, according to report published by ratings agency
Moody's on Thursday.
The study projects that investment-grade companies will see
a "strongly negative" ratings trend over the coming twelve
months, and that speculative grade companies will also feel the
squeeze, due to their steep refinancing needs and their eurozone
exposure.
With over EUR311bn of corporate debt needing to be
refinanced in 2012, EUR51bn of which is speculative grade,
Moody's predicts a modest rise in high-yield corporate defaults
from 2011's 3%.
It cautioned, however, that if the eurozone were to
re-enter a recession, the rate could rise to high single-digit
figures.
"One could be surprised how low the prospective speculative
grade default rate for the end of 2012 could be. This is nothing
compared to what we experienced in 2008 and 2009, when the
default rate for speculative credits reached a peak of around
13.50%," said Tanneguy de Carne, global head of high-yield debt
capital markets at Societe Generale.
Investors so far appeared to be unconcerned about those
headwinds with corporate issuance getting off to a strong start
this year. According to Thomson Reuters data, as much as
EUR16.5bn has been raised by European companies in 2012.
"Corporates in general have been in battling mode for the
last three years to preserve cash and reduce costs, so they're
much better prepared this time," said de Carne.
However, new issues premiums continue to be high while
indices show signs of stress. The five-year iTraxx Europe
Crossover CDS has traded consistently above 700bp since November
last year, indicating continued uncertainty about the
creditworthiness of corporates.
The Moody's report also forecasts that the number of
downgrades will continue to climb from the fourth quarter of
last year, when there were already nine times more downgrades
than upgrades.
SOVEREIGN PRESSURE
Government-related issuers, or GRIs, could struggle too, as
austerity measures dent their budgets, the report added.
GRIs make up 64% of EMEA utilities, for example -- a sector
that saw 10 downgrades last year which were related to sovereign
rating actions.
Other companies that depend more on government spending for
top-line revenue, such as corporate in the education,
construction, and healthcare sector, could also face
difficulties, Moody's said.
"Already in 2011 we have seen a lot of companies
anticipating their refinancing maturities two years out. The
ones who have struggled to find the right window, or who have
been too aggressive in waiting for the last possible moment are
now in a situation where they have lost negotiation leverage."
Unlike during the recovery from the 2008-2009 crisis, the
upswing following the most recent economic slump has seen
certain sectors, like cable, and emerging market-exposed
manufacturers, weather the storm less harmed, Moody's said.
"The usual cyclical industries will be affected more than
others. We are wary of retail, we are wary of some of the very
fast cyclical industries like chemical and pulp and paper," said
de Carne.
Moody's has a stable view on the majority of industries, but
placed a negative outlook on the steel and shipping sectors in
second half of 2011.
One concern Moody's highlighted in the report, was the large
amount of speculative-grade debt that needs refinancing starting
in 2012.
"This is a perfect storm for some of the leveraged
corporates and LBO companies in Europe," said SG's de Carne.
"You have forced deleveraging, you have increased cost of
capital, you have a quasi-recession or stagnation, and you have
a leveraged finance world in Europe which is going through a
structural adjustment with the end of the CLO reinvestment
periods and no replacement yet in sight."
CLO asset management group Alcentra, owned by BNY Mellon,
said in a press briefing earlier this week, that they had
recently become more active in restructurings, and that although
assuming control of assets was a last resort, it was not out of
the question.
Alcentra chief executive David Forbes-Nixon said that if
there were a breach of covenants, negotiations were possible.
"In extremis, though, we'll take the keys."