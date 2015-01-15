版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-IG Group says impact from Swiss Franc movement not to exceed 30 mln stg

Jan 15 IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Statement on Swiss Franc movement

* Precise level of impact will be partially dependent on company's ability to recover client debts, but in total will not exceed 30 million pounds from market and credit exposure

* Market exposure occurred where client positions were closed at a more beneficial level than company was able to close its entire corresponding hedge due to market dislocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
