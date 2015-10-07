UPDATE 1-IG Group revises client agreements in Swiss Franc surge cases

(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement, background)
Oct 7 IG Group Holdings Plc has changed
the terms of client accounts that were affected by a surge in
the Swiss Franc earlier this year after intervention from the
UK's Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
IG Group said the FOS agreed that the online trading
platform had acted in accordance with terms and conditions of a
client agreement during the Swiss franc's surge on Jan. 15.
The FOS, however, added that a contract that was beneficial
to clients would have been more reflective of the underlying
market liquidity during unprecedented market circumstances, IG
Group said in a statement.
In 25 of the most turbulent minutes in markets in years, the
Swiss franc soared more then 40 percent against the
euro before giving back half its gains, after the Swiss National
Bank scrapped its three-year-old cap on the franc versus the
single currency.
IG Group said it had accepted the FOS' determination and
adjusted the client account in this particular case, and applied
the same beneficial finding to all other affected client
accounts.
The company said on Wednesday that the additional financial
impact would be about 1 million pounds.
Some of IG Group's clients said earlier this year that the
company had breached British rules by trading in its own
interest several minutes before acting on behalf of clients
during the Swiss franc surge in January.
The company confirmed in July that some clients had
complained to Britain's Financial Ombudsman, a first legal step
that could yield awards of up to 150,000 pounds for successful
complaints.
An IG spokesman said at the time that all trades done in
frenzied activity after the removal of the franc cap were to
manage client exposure.
The company had earlier flagged 30 million pounds ($45
million) in expected losses from the franc trades.
Numis analysts, however, say that the total cost would be
significantly below the 30 million pound guidance.
"We also believe that this ruling could result in further
bad debt recoveries as we suspect some clients were waiting for
the ruling before making any payment," the analysts said.
Shares in IG Group were down 0.9 percent at 757.5 pence at
0902 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6552 pounds)
