2015年 8月 6日

MOVES-IG Group names David Horsley head of finance

Aug 6 Online trading company IG Group said it appointed David Horsley as head of finance.

Horsley has 18 years of experience in financial services and joins from KGC Holdings.

He previously worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and PricewaterhouseCoopers. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)

