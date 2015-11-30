UK's IG sees Q2 revenue slightly ahead of previous quarter

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 30 Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it expected second-quarter revenue to be slightly ahead of the previous quarter as it performed well in quieter markets.
The online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients said in a brief trading update on Monday that it remained on track as it entered the second half of the year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland