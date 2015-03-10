Britain's IGas strikes shale gas deal with Ineos

LONDON, March 10 Britain's largest shale gas
developer IGas has signed a 30 million pound ($45
million) shale gas deal with Switzerland's Ineos which gives the
latter access to shale sites outside of Scotland and brings IGas
another partner to fund its projects.
As well as a 30 million payment, Ineos has committed to
covering investments of 138 million pounds for developing
various shale gas fields across the England, giving IGas access
to additional cash to bring shale gas wells on stream.
The British government is counting on companies tapping the
country's shale gas resources to stem its growing dependence on
gas imports as North Sea fields are producing less and less.
IGas has already signed so-called farm-out deals with French
energy firms Total and GDF Suez, bringing the
total investments gained from partners to $285 million.
"INEOS's commitment of upfront cash and considerable capital
investment will help fund us through the next steps of our shale
appraisal and production programme," said IGas chief executive
Andrew Austin in a statement.
Ineos, a Swiss petrochemical and refining company, said last
year it planned to invest $1 billion in British shale gas
exploration. It currently has acreage in
Scotland.
($1 = 0.6627 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)