UPDATE 1-IGate Q2 profit beats Street on strong new customer adds

Aug 5 Software company iGate posted a
second-quarter adjusted profit ahead of market estimates, helped
by strong new customer additions.
"We are seeing customers respond positively to our joint
value proposition and are starting to sense some larger
opportunities," the company, which recently closed its $1.2
billion acquisition of Patni Computer Systems, said.
IGate, which competes with the likes of Infosys Technologies
, Cognizant Technologies Services Corp
and Genpact Ltd , added 21 new customers during
the quarter.
Second quarter net income was $4 million, compared with
$11.2 million, a year ago.
Sales more than doubled to $170.4 million, even as gross
margin fell to 34.7 percent from 38.1 percent last year, owing
to the addition of the Patni business.
Excluding items, iGate earned 16 cents a share, falling
beating of analysts' estimates of 13 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
IGate shares closed at $14 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
