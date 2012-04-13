UPDATE 1-iGate 1st-qtr profit beats estimates, shares rise

* Q1 adj EPS $0.38 vs est $0.32
* Q1 rev $263.3 mln vs est $270.3 mln
* Shares rise 10 pct
April 13 iGate's quarterly profit
convincingly beat estimates despite delays in rolling out new
projects, sending the software company's shares up more than 10
percent on Friday morning.
First-quarter revenue at the company, which offers business
process outsourcing and software to handle offshore development
and now operates under the brand name iGATE Patni, missed
estimates, but it said it expects revenue growth to get back on
track over the next couple of quarters.
IGate agreed to pay 520 rupees ($10.18) per share on Monday
to buy the part of Indian outsourcing company Patni Computer
Systems it did not already own - a price
higher than it paid for a controlling stake last year.
IGate, which delisted from Indian stock exchanges in 2007,
acquired a majority stake in Patni for 503 rupees per share, in
January 2011.
First-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to about $17 million, or 22 cents a share, from $15.2
million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 38 cents a
share. Revenue jumped more than three-fold to $263.3 million.
Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 32 cents a share, on
revenue of $270.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Larger rival Infosys disappointed
investors on Friday with a weaker-than-expected revenue growth
outlook.
Shares of the company, which have gained 84 percent in value
since touching a year-low of $9.32 in August 2011, rose to
$18.95 on Friday morning on the Nasdaq.