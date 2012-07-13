IGate profit falls short of expectations

July 13 Outsourcing company iGate Corp posted a modestly lower- than-expected second-quarter profit.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.4 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share, below analysts' estimates of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.