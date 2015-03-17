IG Group says has discussed handling of Swiss franc surge with FCA

| March 17
March 17 Britain's financial watchdog has had
some discussions with trading platform IG Group Holdings
over how it handled the Swiss franc's surge on Jan. 15, IG Chief
Executive Officer Tim Howkins said on Tuesday.
"We've had some conversation with (the FCA), not a huge
amount," Chief Executive Officer Tim Howkins told Reuters on
Tuesday, as IG Group reported a 5.1 percent decline in
third-quarter revenue due to the turmoil that followed
Switzerland's removal of a cap on the currency.
The regulator and a clients' group said last week that
dozens of IG clients had written to the FCA to complain about
how IG handled the Swiss franc's movements in January, which
left hundreds with heavy trading losses and some saying they
faced bankruptcy.
"(The FCA) are talking to people across the industry. (...)
I think they're principally interested in understanding how the
infrastructure of the market worked," Howkins said.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Sinead
Cruise)