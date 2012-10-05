RLPC-Iglo considers high-yield bond market for dividend payment

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 5 Private equity group Permira
is considering raising additional debt for its Birds
Eye food group Iglo to pay itself a dividend, by tapping the
high-yield bond market for the first time, banking sources said
on Friday.
Credit Suisse is advising on the deal and Permira is looking
at options to take a dividend by raising around 250 million
euros ($326.5 million) of senior secured notes via the
high-yield bond market, as well as using some cash from the
balance sheet, banking sources said.
Leverage on the company would rise to just under 5 times
from a current level of around 3.8 times, bankers added.
In addition, the company will ask its lenders for consent to
extend Europe's largest frozen food group's existing debt pile
of around 1.4 billion euro by pushing out the maturity on its
term loans by three years, bankers said, adding that interest on
the debt could also be increased.
Permira declined to comment.
Permira had lined up a dividend recapitalisation with Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank just days after rejecting a 2.5 billion
euro joint bid for the company from Blackstone and BC
Partners, as interest fell short of its 2.8 billion euro price
tag.
It decided not to pursue the dividend, though, after it
couldn't reach the level of payout it wanted, loan investors
said. At the time it was expected that any dividend would push
leverage up to around 5.5 times.
Conditions to raise the dividend are now more promising, as
there is more liquidity in the market and the high-yield bond
market re-opened in September after a long lull, bankers said.
"Valuations and leverage previously were too aggressive, but
this time the deal seems more measured and market conditions are
hotter now. It is a good, well-performing business and
investors will want to stay in the deal," a banker said.
Permira bought Iglo from Unilever in 2006 for 1.73
billion euros, backed by around 1.5 billion euros of leveraged
loans. The private-equity firm bought the remaining part of
Unilever's European frozen food business Findus Italy in 2010
for 805 million euros.