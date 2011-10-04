UPDATE 1-IGM Financial's total AUM slips in Sept

Oct 4 IGM Financial , one of Canada's
largest mutual fund companies, reported a 5 percent fall in
assets under management for September, hit by a decline in
mutual funds assets.
For September, total assets under management was $116.74
billion, down from the $122.67 billion it reported a year ago.
Total AUM fell 5.5 percent compared to August.
Mutual fund assets under management fell 4.5 percent to
$97.70 billion.
Shares of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company closed at
C$43.16 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)