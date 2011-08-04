UPDATE 2-IGM profit beats expectations, raises dividend

* Q2 EPS C$0.84 vs analyst forecast C$0.81
* Revenue rises to C$710.2 mln from C$636.7 mln
* Shares down 0.69 pct on TSX amid broad market decline
TORONTO, Aug 4 IGM Financial (IGM.TO), one of
Canada's largest mutual fund companies, reported a higher
quarterly profit on Thursday on the back of stronger fee
revenues and investment income.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based asset manager also said it
raised its quarterly dividend to 53.75 Canadian cents a share
from 51.25 Canadian cents.
IGM said it earned a net C$216.9 million ($223.6 million),
or 84 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter, ended June
30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$178.3 million,
or 68 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 81 Canadian cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
IGM, which is around 60 percent owned by Power Financial
Corp, said revenue rose to C$710.2 million from C$636.7
million.
Fund management fees rose to C$491.7 million from C$455.5
million, while distribution fees climbed to C$84 million from
C$71.9 million.
Investment income was C$41.5 million during the quarter, up
from C$20.1 million.
Total assets under management rose 12.5 percent from a year
earlier to C$130.2 billion.
Combined commission, noncommission, and interest expenses
rose to C$427 million from C$399 million.
Shares in the company were were down 0.69 percent at
C$47.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly after the results
were announced around midday in a broad-based market decline.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)