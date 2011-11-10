UPDATE 1-IGM reports sharp rise in quarterly profit

Nov 9 IGM Financial (IGM.TO), one of Canada's
largest mutual fund companies, said on Thursday its quarterly
earnings rose sharply along with revenue and investment
income.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based asset manager said net profit
was C$244 million ($239 million), or 94 Canadian cents a share,
in the third quarter, up 40 percent from C$173.4 million, or 66
cents a share, in the year-before period.
The jump in profit came as revenues from management fees,
administration fees, distribution fees and net investment
income rose. Total revenue was C$674.191 million, up from
C$632.533 million in the year-before quarter.
Operating earnings at IGM, a division of the Montreal-based
Desmarais family's Power Corp (POW.TO) empire, were C$213
million, or 82 Canadian cents a share, up from C$181.1 million,
or 69 Canadian cents, in the third quarter of last year.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Peter Galloway)