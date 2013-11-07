IGM Financial profit up, but misses estimates

TORONTO Nov 7 IGM Financial Inc said
on Thursday its profit and assets under management rose in the
third quarter, but Canada's largest independent asset manager
missed analysts' expectations slightly as investment income came
in below forecasts.
Net earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 were
C$193.4 million ($185 million), or 77 Canadian cents a share,
compared with C$186.2 million, or 73 Canadian cents a share, in
the same period last year.
Analysts had expected a per share profit of 79 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Helped by stronger equity markets, revenue at the
Winnipeg-based company rose to C$667.5 million in the quarter
from C$634.1 million in the third quarter of 2012, while assets
under management climbed to C$126 billion from C$119.3 billion.
"While a miss, we note that net investment and other income
came in C$10 million below our forecasts, almost completely
accounting for the difference against our estimates," Barclays
Capital analyst John Aiken wrote in a research note.
"We view this as an unusually low level and do not believe
that it will necessarily impair the outlook for IGM's future
earnings."
IGM is a unit of Power Financial Corp, which is in
turn controlled by Montreal's Desmarais family through its Power
Corp holding company.