IGT says hedge fund to nominate ex-CEO, others to board

Jan 7 International Gaming Technology
said on Monday its former chief executive and a hedge fund plan
to nominate four people for the slot machine maker's board of
directors.
Charles Mathewson, working with Ader Investment Management
LP, has submitted a statement of intent to nominate the four for
the eight-person board, IGT said.
Mathewson, who had been a board member from 1985 through
2003 and stepped down as CEO in 2000, is one of the nominees.
Ader said it owns roughly 3 percent of IGT's shares.
Vanguard Group is IGT's largest shareholder, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
A call to Ader was not immediately returned. IGT has not
scheduled the shareholder meeting in which the board members
will be chosen, and said it plans to announce the date "in the
very near future."