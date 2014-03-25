IGT cuts 7 pct of jobs, lowers 2014 profit forecast

UPDATE 1-Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visit
* He meets Le Pen in runoff for Elysee on May 7 (Adds Macron at Whirlpool factory)
March 25 Slot-machine maker International Game Technology said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce and lowered its adjusted earnings forecast for the year.
The company's shares fell 7 percent in extended trading.
IGT said it expected adjusted earnings of $1.00-$1.10 per share in 2014, down from the $1.28-$1.38 it forecast in November.
Analysts on average expect a profit of $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
IGT had 5,000 employees as of Sept. 30, 2013. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* He meets Le Pen in runoff for Elysee on May 7 (Adds Macron at Whirlpool factory)
* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
BERLIN, April 26 On-demand ride service company Gett, a partner of Volkswagen, has agreed to buy U.S. rival Juno for $250 million, German magazine Capital reported, without citing the source of the information.