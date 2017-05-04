IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
IHeartMedia, which says it has more than a quarter of a billion monthly radio listeners in the United States, is struggling to find a solution that would significantly slash its debt pile outside of bankruptcy court.
As of March 31, the company had debt of $20.37 billion and total assets of $12.27 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.