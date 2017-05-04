IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts

May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

IHeartMedia, which says it has more than a quarter of a billion monthly radio listeners in the United States, is struggling to find a solution that would significantly slash its debt pile outside of bankruptcy court.

As of March 31, the company had debt of $20.37 billion and total assets of $12.27 billion. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)