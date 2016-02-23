UPDATE 2-InterContinental to return cash, sees no need for big hotel deal

* InterContinental plays down the need for big deal
* Hoteliers consolidating in face of Airbnb threat
* Plans $1.5 billion special dividend
(Adds CFO comments, details, background)
By Esha Vaish
Feb 23 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
plans to return $1.5 billion to shareholders through a special
dividend and said it felt under no pressure to strike a big deal
to respond to moves by rivals.
IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as
Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, already has
good exposure to growth areas including luxury and boutique
hotels, Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson told
reporters on Tuesday.
His comments came after IHG reported a 4 percent rise in
yearly profit. Its promise of a special dividend helped to send
its stock up 2 percent and making it the fifth largest gainer on
London's FTSE 100 index.
Although the payout had been expected following the sales of
Le Grand InterContinental in Paris and InterContinental Hong
Kong, at least two analysts said the amount was at the top end
of their expectations.
The company had originally intended to use the cash to snap
up one of its rivals, the Sunday Times reported last month,
citing sources. (thetim.es/1XI2Ean)
Facing growing competition from online apartment-sharing
startups such as Airbnb, hoteliers are consolidating.
AccorHotels bought the owner of London's Savoy and
Marriott International purchased Starwood Hotels &
Resorts Worldwide.
This could put pressure on IHG, the world's biggest hotel
operator by number of rooms just two years ago, as it has been
pushed down the pecking order.
Its stock has lost 11 percent since it denied in November
that it was exploring a "sale or merger", after being linked to
a number of potential deals.
"If opportunities come up that are very compelling we'll
look at them ...(but) we've got the areas where there is great
consumer demand pretty well covered," Edgecliffe-Johnson said.
Helped particularly by strong growth in Europe, IHG posted
full-year operating profit of $680 million, slightly ahead of
analysts' expectation of $672 million.
However, growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a
key industry measure, slowed to 2.4 percent at constant currency
in the fourth quarter, versus 5.1 percent a year ago.
RevPAR in the United States, one of its main markets, rose
2.9 percent, down from 7.5 percent a year earlier, hurt by IHG's
presence in oil-producing American states.
Edgecliffe-Johnson said that IHG has about 14 percent of its
rooms in such states, more than an industry average of about 10
percent, and that he expected the company to feel the oil price
impact again in 2016.
(Editing by Keith Weir)