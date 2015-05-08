Hotelier IHG makes strong start to the year

LONDON May 8 InterContinental Hotels Group
, one of the world's largest hoteliers, posted a 5.9
percent rise in first quarter global room revenue, delivering
growth across all of its regions.
IHG, which runs over 4,900 hotels under brands such as
Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said the rise in
global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, was led by a 6.6 percent rise in its core U.S. market
where it has benefited from record demand and weak supply.
North America as whole grew 6.2 percent, while solid growth
in the UK and Germany helped RevPAR rise 5.8 percent in Europe.
Its Asia, Middle East and Africa region posted a 6.2 percent
rise, while RevPAR grew 2.4 percent in Greater China, five
percentage points ahead of the market which has seen business
suffer from government austerity measures.
IHG's rivals Marriott, Starwood and Hilton all delivered
similar RevPAR growth in North America in the first quarter.
The company said it had achieved its highest first quarter
for hotels signings in seven years. New room openings were also
the highest for five years, up 4.9 percent year-on-year.
The group, which in February posted a 10 percent rise in
2014 profit, has in recent weeks been mentioned in media reports
as both a possible bid target from a U.S. rival and as a
potential suitor for Sheraton operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide, which is exploring "strategic alternatives".
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)