2012年 6月 13日

IHS to buy search tool from Warburg Pincus

June 12 Information services company IHS Inc agreed to buy GlobalSpec Inc, a search engine of engineering and industrial products, for $135 million from Warburg Pincus LLC.

"It (the deal) will enable a dramatic transformation of our product design portfolio representing approximately 15 percent of our revenue," IHS CEO Jerre Stead said in a statement.

