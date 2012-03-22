UPDATE 1-IHS posts lower profit as costs rise

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
March 22 IHS Inc, which provides business information and analysis for a wide array of sectors, posted a lower first-quarter profit as higher costs and restructuring charges took the gloss off a 17 percent jump in revenue.
The publisher of the Jane's Defence Weekly forecast earnings for the year to be largely in line with estimates. It sees 2012 adjusted earnings between $3.84 and $4.01 a share on revenue of $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2012 earnings of $3.97 a share on revenue of $1.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, net income fell to $23 million, or 35 cents per share, from $32 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $343 million from $293 million a year ago.
The company recorded about $7.5 million in restructuring charges in the first quarter as it consolidates its legacy data centers.
Analysts, on average, were looking for first-quarter earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $356.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company said it acquired private research firm IMS Research, which caters to the electronics industry, for about $46 million.
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at $97.46 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results