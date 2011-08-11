UPDATE 1-IHS CFO to resign

BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
* CFO Michael Sullivan leaving for personal reasons
* Chief Strategy Officer to replace him
Aug 11 Business information provider IHS Inc said Chief Financial Officer Michael Sullivan is resigning for personal reasons.
Richard Walker, senior vice-president & chief strategy officer, will replace Sullivan, the company said in a statement.
Sullivan will leave the company on November 30.
Shares of the company closed at $68.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct