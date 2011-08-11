UPDATE 1-IHS CFO to resign

(Follows alerts)

* CFO Michael Sullivan leaving for personal reasons

* Chief Strategy Officer to replace him

Aug 11 Business information provider IHS Inc said Chief Financial Officer Michael Sullivan is resigning for personal reasons.

Richard Walker, senior vice-president & chief strategy officer, will replace Sullivan, the company said in a statement.

Sullivan will leave the company on November 30.

Shares of the company closed at $68.62 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)