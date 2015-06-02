IHS CEO resigns, replaced by chairman

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 2 Business research firm IHS Inc said Chief Executive Scott Key resigned due to personal reasons, effective immediately.
The company, which owns technology market research firm iSuppli, named Chairman Jerre Stead as CEO.
"We have mutually agreed with Scott that it would be in the best interest of IHS to end our relationship," Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This careful and deliberated decision was not precipitated by any business issues, but was personal in nature." (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.