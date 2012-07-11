UPDATE 1-IHS raises full-year revenue outlook

* Sees 2012 revenue $1.55 bln-$1.60 bln vs est $1.55 bln
* Reiterates 2012 EPS outlook $3.88-$4.01 vs est $3.98
July 11 Business information provider IHS Inc
slightly raised its full-year revenue outlook to account
for recent acquisitions.
The company, which last month bought search engine
GlobalSpec Inc for $135 million, said on Wednesday it acquired
Invention Machine, which provides search technology software for
engineers, for about $40 million.
IHS, known for publications such as Jane's Defence Weekly
and Global Insight, now expects full-year revenue of $1.55
billion to $1.60 billion.
It had earlier forecast revenue of $1.53 billion to $1.58
billion.
The company reiterated its adjusted earnings outlook of
$3.88 to $4.01 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.98 on
revenue of $1.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.