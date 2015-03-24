IHS cuts forecast as demand from energy firms dips, dollar gains

March 24 Business research firm IHS Inc trimmed its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts due to capex cuts by oil producers amid a slump in oil prices and a strong dollar.

IHS gets about 40 percent of its revenue from energy companies, many of who have slashed their spending as global crude prices stay at near six-year lows.

"What we're responding to now what is 20-30 percent cuts in capex by energy companies for the full year," Chief Executive Scott Key told Reuters.

IHS, which also publishes Jane's Defence Weekly, provides oil and gas companies with global well, production and field information.

Key said he expected oil prices to start recovering in the second half of the year, adding that he saw more headwinds from national oil companies than international oil and gas companies.

IHS has been looking to its industrials business, the second-biggest contributor to its revenue, to offset weakness in the energy business.

Industrials is expected to be a strong driver of sales with particular strength in automotive, Key said.

Automotive has historically been a growth engine for IHS, further boosted by the $1.4 billion purchase of R.L. Polk, the owner of used-car history provider Carfax.

IHS, which derives about 30 percent of its revenue from outside the U.S., has been hurt by the dollar's strength. The currency gained 7 percent during the three months to February against a basket of major currencies.

"The dollar has materially strengthened even after our quarter ended in February...but who can predict where the currency markets are going to go," Key said.

IHS cut its adjusted profit forecast to $5.77-$5.97 per share from $6.10-$6.30.

IHS cut revenue expectations to a range of $2.27 billion to $2.31 billion for the year ending Nov. 30., including a negative impact of about $75 million from the strong dollar.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $6.18 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Subscription revenue, which accounts for three-quarters of total revenue, increased 7 percent in the first quarter ended Feb. 28.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $546.3 million, but fell short of the average analyst expectation of $552.7 million.

Net income rose 22 percent to $39.5 million, or 57 cents per share.

Excluding items, IHS earned $1.36 per share, in line with analysts' average estimate.

The company's shares closed at $118.99 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange,