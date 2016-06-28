UPDATE 1-IHS beats profit estimates, sees benefit from Brexit uncertainty

(Adds details, CEO comment)

By Anya George Tharakan

June 28 IHS Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue jumped in its transportation business, and the business research provider said it expected to benefit from the uncertainty caused by UK's vote to exit the European Union.

IHS said revenue from its transportation business, which provides research on auto, aerospace and other industrial segments, rose 21.4 percent in the second quarter, accounting for more than a third of its total revenue.

The company has been looking to its transportation unit to offset weakness in its resources business. Revenue from its resources business fell 6 percent as a slump in oil prices led to a cutback in demand from energy clients.

IHS, which is buying London-based data company Markit Ltd , said the volatility in Europe caused by the Brexit vote was a "positive" for the company.

"Uncertainty is helpful for us from a revenue standpoint. Our customers come to us for guidance, support in times of uncertainty," Chief Executive Jerre Stead said in an interview.

Britain's shock vote to leave the EU last week sent financial markets into a tailspin, pulling the sterling down to its lowest level against the dollar in 31 years.

IHS and Markit said on Friday they did not expect the Brexit vote to change the deal closure timeline of the second half of 2016. The combined company will be based in the UK. (1.usa.gov/28WGh2e)

IHS said it now expected full-year revenue to come in at the lower end of its previous forecast range of $2.30 billion-$2.38 billion, hurt by a stronger dollar.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company's net income fell 1.7 percent to $50.1 million in the quarter ended May 31. On a per-share basis, IHS earned 74 cents.

Excluding items, IHS earned $1.60 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.48, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 5.6 percent to $588 million, slightly below the estimate of $588.7 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rishika Sadam; Editing by Sriraj Kaluvilla and Kirti Pandey)