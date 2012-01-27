IIF says PSI offers near 70 pct loss on Greek debt-TV

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT Jan 27 The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has offered to take losses of almost 70 percent on Greek debt in negotiations over a private sector contribution towards a bailout, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann told N-TV.
"We have put a very attractive offer on the table," Ackermann, who is also chairman of bank lobby group IIF, said about a proposal being discussed in Athens.
The IIF is coordinating an offer by private sector creditors, known as the Private Sector Initiative (PSI).
"That's losses of almost 70 percent we are prepared to take," Ackermann told German television N-TV in an interview broadcast on Friday.
"Everybody needs to make a contribution," Ackermann said about the negotiations.
