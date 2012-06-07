IIF says no simple solution for the euro zone crisis

| COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7 The chairman of the
Institute of International Finance Douglas Flint said on
Thursday there was "no single fix" for the escalating euro zone
crisis, which demanded a multifaceted strategy to revive
investor confidence and avert fresh bailouts.
Speaking at the annual IIF conference in Copenhagen, the new
head of the industry's leading lobby group, who also chairs HSBC
, argued that "an array of proposals" would be required
to bolster the faltering monetary union.
IIF Managing Director Charles Dallara also called for "near
term" urgent action to put an end to the turmoil, with a need
for clarity on long-term issues affecting banks and lenders
across the region.