2013年 4月 2日

BRIEF-IK fund says to sell KWC to Swiss Franke

STOCKHOLM, April 2 IK Investment Partners: * Says IK2007 fund to sell KWC, part of Hansa Group, to Swiss-based kitchen specialist Franke * Says financial details of the sale not disclosed * Says sale of KWC comes two years after IK Investment Partners acquired Hansa Group, a market leader for bathrooms and kitchen sanitary fittings in Germany, Switzerland and Austria
