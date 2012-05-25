版本:
US court revives shareholder case against Ikanos

May 25 A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Ikanos Communications Inc of failing to properly disclose known defects in its semiconductor chips at the time it was conducting a 2006 stock offering.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that Ikanos could have reasonably expected that the defects would materially cut revenue.

It said a lower court judge erred in refusing to let the plaintiffs amend their complaint, after having dismissed an earlier version.

