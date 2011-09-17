IKB, Credit Agricole, FGIC settle legal dispute

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German lender IKB
said it settled a three-year-old legal dispute with French bank
Credit Agricole and U.S. bond insurer Financial
Guaranty Insurance Company (FGIC) over losses suffered in the
financial crisis.
"The agreement provides for the dismissal of those
proceedings with no admission of liability by any party," IKB
said in a statement late on Friday, adding details of the deal
were confidential.
IKB, known before the crisis mainly as a lender to mid-sized
German firms, shot to notoriety in 2007 as the country's first
casualty of the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis, when billions of
euros of its investments turned sour.
Credit Agricole's investment banking arm Calyon -- now
called Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank -- sought
more than $1.68 billion in damages from IKB in a suit at the
High Court of Justice in London in 2009.
The suit related to proceedings brought by FGIC the year
before, IKB said at the time, without elaborating.
It came in the wake of other closely watched cases during
the financial crisis, including a suit brought against UBS
by Germany's HSH Nordbank over losses on
toxic assets and Barclays Plc's claim against
now-defunct investment bank Bear Stearns over the high-profile
collapse of two mortgage-linked hedge funds.
IKB said on Friday it did not expect the settlement to have
any financial impact on its business and saw a significant
improvement to its legal risk position from the deal.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Robert Birsel)