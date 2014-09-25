UPDATE 1-Ikea signs agreement with 2 Indian states, locations to be decided

(Adds details on agreement, launch, changes sourcing)
Sept 25 Swedish furniture retailer IKEA said it
had signed an agreement with two Indian states on the company's
intention to open stores and to find new suppliers.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the southern
states of Karnataka and Telengana describe the preconditions
that IKEA needs in terms of infrastructure, IKEA said in an
emailed statement on Thursday.
IKEA India chief executive Juvencio Maeztu told Reuters in
a statement that the company had not determined the location of
its first stores yet.
"In the first phase we are looking at establishing IKEA
stores in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We feel
very positive about the developments so far, but it is too early
yet to say when the first store will open," Maetzu said.
Several international retailers, including Hennes & Mauritz
AB, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, are
looking to open their first stores in India after the government
in 2012 decided to allow foreign firms to set up wholly owned
subsidiaries in the country.
Ikea is one of the first companies to get approval for a 100
percent foreign direct investment in India.
