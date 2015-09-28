版本:
Moroccan authorities block IKEA store opening

RABAT, Sept 28 Moroccan authorities said on Monday they blocked the opening of IKEA's first store in the North African kingdom because it lacked a "conformity permit," a statement from the interior ministry said.

However, a news website close to the Moroccan palace said earlier the store was blocked because of Sweden's plans to recognize the self-declared "Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic" of Western Sahara.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Chris Reese)

