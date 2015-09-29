UPDATE 1-Moroccan authorities block IKEA store opening

(Adds details on store, Polisario Front)
RABAT, Sept 28 Moroccan authorities have blocked
the opening of IKEA's first store in the North African
kingdom planned for Tuesday because it lacked a "conformity
permit," a statement from the Interior Ministry said on Monday.
A news website close to the Moroccan palace said earlier on
Monday the store was blocked because of Sweden's plans to
recognize a republic sought by the Polisario Front in the
Western Sahara.
The government did not elaborate on the store's permit
problems. IKEA's Moroccan subsidiary told local media that the
opening of the 270,000-square-foot (26,000-square-metre) store
was canceled.
The store is based in Morocco's largest mall near the city
of Mohamedia. The mall was built by a joint venture including
Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group, Moroccan supermarket
chain Marjane Holding and Portuguese Sonae Sierra.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara since 1975 and
claims the sparsely populated stretch of desert, which has
offshore fishing, phosphate reserves and oilfield potential, as
its own.
However, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks
independence, and a United Nations mission was formed more than
20 years ago ahead of an expected referendum on Western Sahara's
political future which has never taken place.
Sweden and other Scandinavian countries have been supporters
of Western Saharan self-determination, while France and Spain
have been accused by activists and human rights organizations of
supporting the Moroccan side.
Polisario's planned Sahrawi Republic was recognized by some
countries mainly from the African Union, but none of the Western
powers had recognized it.
The Swedish government and IKEA could not be immediately
reached for a comment.
It was unclear if the block was temporary or if permits
would be granted for the store in the future.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Chris Reese and
Cynthia Osterman)