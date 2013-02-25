版本:
BRIEF-IKEA says all meatballs sold in US stores contain only beef and pork

LONDON Feb 25 IKEA AB : * All meatballs sold in our IKEA US stores are sourced from a US supplier" * Contents of the meatballs follow the IKEA recipe and contain only beef and

pork from animals raised in the US and Canada * Source text
