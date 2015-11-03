IKEA drops Hanergy as residential solar supplier

STOCKHOLM Nov 3 IKEA, the world's biggest furniture retailer, has dropped struggling Hanergy Thin Film Power (HTF) as a supplier in a pilot project to sell solar panels across three markets.
IKEA Group, which owns most of the IKEA stores worldwide, said in an emailed statement that while its roll-out of residential solar panels in stores in Britain, the Netherlands and Switzerland had been successful, it had not renewed a contract with Hanergy that ended Nov. 1.
"We are looking into sensible solutions (to continue to sell solar panels) but we have decided Hanergy is not our partner," IKEA Group spokeswoman Martina Smedberg said.
HTF is under investigation by Hong Kong's stock market regulator and its shares are suspended.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
更多 瑞士市场报道
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai