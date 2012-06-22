UPDATE 1-IKEA to invest 1.5 bln euros in India store openings

By Matthias Williams and Nandita Bose
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 22 Swedish retailer IKEA
, the world's largest furniture maker, will set up shop
in India after earlier balking at sourcing requirements,
spending 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to open 25 stores in
Asia's third-largest economy.
IKEA's plans, announced by the Indian government after a
meeting between the company's CEO and India's trade minister in
Russia, could give a boost to the embattled government of Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh, which was forced in December to
backtrack on plans to allow in foreign supermarket operators.
While the government removed foreign investment caps in
single-brand retail in January, it imposed a condition that
foreign retailers source 30 percent from local small and
mid-sized enterprises, dampening the enthusiasm of retailers for
the plan.
"The mandatory sourcing clause that requires goods to be
sourced from small and medium enterprises will remain a
challenge," IKEA spokeswoman Malin Pettersson Beckeman told
Reuters by phone on Friday.
India said the company had discussed its reservations over
the sourcing policy with the government.
"IKEA had certain reservations about sourcing norms which
were discussed with the DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy
and Promotion) officials; suitable answers of which were
provided leading to the decision to invest," the Indian
government said in a statement.
The company does not yet have any stores in India but
sourced $450 million worth of goods from the country last year,
a figure it aims to lift to $1 billion in coming years.
The Singh government is keen to bring global supermarket
chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour SA
into India, in hope of improving the efficiency of
supply chains in a country where roughly one-third of fresh
produce rots before it gets to market.
However, foreign direct investment in supermarkets has been
opposed by owners of one-off shops, which account for roughly 90
percent of India's $450 billion retail sector, as well as by
members of the ruling coalition.
IKEA said its investment will be made over 15 to 20 years.
India's commerce ministry said IKEA will initially invest
600 million euros and a further sum of up to 900 million.